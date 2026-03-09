Daylan McCutcheon News: Takes first-team slot reps

McCutcheon took first-team slot reps during Texas' practice Monday, Evan Vieth of On3.com reports.

Emmett Mosley (foot) out meant McCutcheon became Texas' primary slot. During 2025, the latter logged seven receptions for 74 yards, 10.6 averaged per catch. Texas preferring Mosley limited McCutcheon's opportunities, so the latter is looking to take advantage of his current situation and make a better impression while possible.