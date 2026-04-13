Daylyn Upshaw News: Able to practice

Upshaw (foot) is able to practice, Trinton Breeze of CanesInsight.com reports.

Because of a injured foot, Upshaw did not play the 2026 National Championship Game. Fast-forward a few months, and him practicing again indicates that his previously injured foot is now perfectly fine. Upshaw will look to build on his 2025 season, when he logged seven receptions (without a drop or incompletion) for 105 yards.