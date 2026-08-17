Daylyn Upshaw News: Competing for starting role
Upshaw is competing for a starting role, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Miami's team needs a top-three receiver trio, and it has one vacancy, with the others filled by top wideout Malachi Toney and Duke transfer Cooper Barkate. Even though Upshaw has a statistical disadvantage to both Joshua Moore and Vandrevius Jacobs, his freshman year's efficiency and overall output from the efficiency put him into strong consideration for a WR3 role. Last year, Upshaw caught all seven of his targets for 105 yards, averaging 15.0 per reception.
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