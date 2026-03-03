DeAndre Moore Injury: Dealing with leg injury

Moore is dealing with a leg injury, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, per Brian Howell of BuffZone.com.

Moore transferred into Boulder from Texas, primed for a big role, but he's now dealing with a leg injury as spring camp kicks off. The incoming senior wide receiver's return timeline is also unknown, so he could be out until fall camp, if not longer. He brought in 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns with the Longhorns in 2025.