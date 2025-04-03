De'Corian Clark News: Participating in spring practice

Clark (knee) is participating in spring practice, Charles Miketinac of Fox San Antonio reports.

Clark has appeared in just three games across the last two seasons as he has dealt with multiple knee injuries. He was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and is well on track to make the most of that opportunity come August. Clark caught 103 passes for 1,496 yards and 15 touchdowns across his first two seasons with UTSA, so his return to the team could do wonders for the Roadrunners' offense.