Deion Burks Injury: In boot early, runs routes later

Burks (foot) was in a boot but early in practice but ran some routes toward the end of practice Monday, George Stoia of On3.com reports.

The fact that Burks was seen wearing a boot could be worrying, but at the same time, he was able to run some routes for John Mateer, so perhaps he's progressing well in his recovery process. The wideout is expected to play a key role on the Sooners offense in 2025. He was limited to five games last season, tallying 31 catches for 245 yards and three scores.