Burks saved his best game of the season for last, matching his season-high total with seven receptions and totaling a season-best 107 receiving yards and a touchdown. The senior likely didn't compile the senior year he envisaged in 2025 after a good start through the first two games, but Burks still managed 57 catches for 620 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games in 2025. He'll now presumably try his hand at the next level as a slot receiver and is viewed as a potential late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick heading into the offseason.