Deion Burks headshot

Deion Burks News: Healthy for spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Burks (foot) is in uniform ahead of Saturday's spring game, Josh Callaway of 247Sports.com reports.

Burks appeared in just one of Oklahoma's final nine games last year after suffering a concussion, and he was limited early in the spring by a foot injury, so it's encouraging that the wideout now appears to be healthy. Burks played in five games with the Sooners last season, tallying 31 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

