Colzie was previously listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest due to an undisclosed injury that had kept him out of each of Miami's previous two contests. Though the 6-foot-4 receiver was able to suit up against the Bulls, he was very limited, totaling just 14 snaps without recording any counting stats. Despite his return to action, his limited opportunity indicates he may not be 100 percent just yet, and he will hope to get back to full health before the team's season finale against Ball State next Saturday.