DeJuan Lacy Injury: Still sidelined in spring

Lacy (knee) is stil sidelined in the Pirates' spring practice period, per 247Sports.com.

Lacy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 of the 2025 campaign with East Carolina. The tailback was used in a rotational capacity up until that point, notching 10 carries for 44 yards and a score. He's still battling his knee issue, however, and will look to be full go for fall camp.