DeJuan Lacy News: Sidelined for spring practice

Lacy (undisclosed) is sidelined for spring practice, Stephen Igoe of 247Sports.com reports.

Lacy, who transferred in from JUCO's Garden City Community College, has yet to practice with the Pirates due to an undisclosed injury. It's a tough blow for him to miss these early practices with a new program, and it will be an uphill battle for him to climb the depth chart with both Marlon Gunn and Landon Montgomery returning from last season's team.