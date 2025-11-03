In what was a tough day on the ground for the Terps, Williams managed to make an impact through the air, leading the team in receiving yards while scoring their only touchdown of the day. The 5-foot-11 running back connected with quarterback Malik Washington on a 55-yard catch and run at the beginning of the third quarter, bringing the Terrapins within 10 points at the time. Williams has established himself as a major receiving threat as of late, totaling 16 receptions for 199 receiving yards and a touchdown over the team's last three contests. He will hope to continue his positive momentum when the Terps travel to face Rutgers on Saturday.