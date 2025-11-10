Williams had an unspectacular performance against the Scarlet Knights, running for 64 scoreless yards while adding three catches for eight yards on the day. Despite the respectable rushing total, the 5-foot-11 running back was outpaced on the day by both quarterback Malik Washington (164 yards) and fellow running back Nolan Ray (77 yards) against Rutgers, though he dominated the rushing attempts on the day. He will hope for better days moving forward, starting with a road matchup against Illinois on Saturday.