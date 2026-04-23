DeKalon Taylor News: Healthy and favorite to start

Taylor is fully healthy and is the favorite to start in the Buffaloes' backfield, Jack Carlough of 247Sports.com reports.

Taylor, who missed the last eight games of last season due to an undisclosed injury, is now fully recovered from that injury. Now that he's healthy he's expected to lead the Buffaloes' backfield in 2026. He will likely share snaps with Richard Young in the "Go-Go" offense that Colorado runs that frequently has multiple backs on the field at once.