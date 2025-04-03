College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dematrius Davis headshot

Dematrius Davis News: Working in receiving drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Davis is not working with the quarterbacks during spring practice, photographer Joe Alexander reports.

Davis was spotted working in receiving drills during a recent practice, a drill that consisted of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Although he is still listed as a quarterback on the team's roster, the fact that he's not working with the quarterbacks is notable. Last year's starter Owen McCown is back and will start again this season, so Davis' potential move to wide receiver or running back may be his only option to see playing time.

Dematrius Davis
UTSA
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now