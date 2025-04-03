Dematrius Davis News: Working in receiving drills

Davis is not working with the quarterbacks during spring practice, photographer Joe Alexander reports.

Davis was spotted working in receiving drills during a recent practice, a drill that consisted of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. Although he is still listed as a quarterback on the team's roster, the fact that he's not working with the quarterbacks is notable. Last year's starter Owen McCown is back and will start again this season, so Davis' potential move to wide receiver or running back may be his only option to see playing time.