Demitrius Bell Injury: Inactive for spring ball

Bell (knee) remains sidelined as the Cornhuskers' progress through spring practices, Danny Jaillet of Cornhuskers Wire reports.

Bell, who missed all of the 2024-25 season after suffering a serious knee injury during summer practices, has yet to fully recover from his injury. The 6-foot redshirt freshman wideout, a former three-star prospect in the class of 2023, has yet to appear in a game at the collegiate level.