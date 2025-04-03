College Football
Demitrius Bell headshot

Demitrius Bell Injury: Inactive for spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Bell (knee) remains sidelined as the Cornhuskers' progress through spring practices, Danny Jaillet of Cornhuskers Wire reports.

Bell, who missed all of the 2024-25 season after suffering a serious knee injury during summer practices, has yet to fully recover from his injury. The 6-foot redshirt freshman wideout, a former three-star prospect in the class of 2023, has yet to appear in a game at the collegiate level.

Demitrius Bell
Nebraska
