Demitrius Bell Injury: Logs individual work in fall camp
Bell (knee) logged individual work at fall camp, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.com.
Bell sat out spring ball as he continued to battle the knee injury that kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign. Now, finally, the wideout is beginning to work his way back, although he's still not back at full capacity in terms of full team periods.
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