For only the third time this season, Williams logged four passing touchdowns, helping Washington's team finish its 2025 season strong. Relatively inconsistent throughout November, he capped off the campaign with 25 TDs via his arm. In total, Williams completed 69.5 percent of 354 passes for 3,065 yards and a 25-8 TD-INT ratio. He also logged 143 rushing attempts for 611 yards and six touchdowns, totaling 31 this season. Williams was one of college football's best quarterbacks this season, which would make him a top option for 2026.