Williams has had quite the eventful week, but it finally appears to have come to a conclusion. Last Friday he signed a new deal to return to Washington for the 2026 season, but then announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday. After making national headlines due to that controversial reversal and Washington making it clear the school intended to hold Williams to his contract, Williams will leave the portal and return to the Huskies. Williams is coming off a very productive season where he threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 611 yards and six touchdowns.