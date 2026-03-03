De'Nylon Morrissette News: Back in action for spring

Morrissette (undisclosed) has been a full-go at the start of spring ball, Dub Jellison of On3Sports.com reports.

Morrissette will be good to go for the Boilermakers' spring ball after missing every game during the 2025 campaign. The incoming senior wideout last saw the field in 2024, where he logged 11 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns during that campaign.