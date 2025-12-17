After scoring two touchdowns in the Huskies' loss to Oregon to close out the regular season, Boston stayed hot in the bowl game by notching his third 100-plus yard outing of 2025 and scoring his 11th touchdown. In his redshirt junior season, Boston put up an almost identical stat-line to 2024, finishing the year with 62 grabs for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns. Boston has a great shot at the next level at this point in his career, but also has one more year of eligibility remaining should he decide to use it.