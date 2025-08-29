Finn and the RedHawks' offense ended up being no match for a Big 10 defense even with a somewhat lacking Wisconsin performance. The 6-foot-2 quarterback was shut down as a passer with just 50 percent of his throws being completed and two being snagged by the opposing team. Wisconsin's defense also hindered any running upside as he averaged barely over one yard per carry. Finn should have more success next week against a Rutgers squad that barely beat Ohio (34-31) on Thursday and gave up 332 total yards and four total touchdowns to quarterback Parker Navarro alone.