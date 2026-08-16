Derek Eusebio Injury: Held out during scrimmage Saturday

Eusebio (undisclosed) did not participate in Arizona State's scrimmage Saturday, Ethan Ignatovsky of On3.com reports.

This is a tough setback for Eusebio, who had just returned to the Sun Devils' fall camp after missing the spring practice period. He dealt with an undisclosed injury during the spring, so there is a possibility that the same issue has resurfaced. The wideout had a productive season with Arizona State last year, recording 22 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns, so he figures to be involved in the passing game once again, provided he is healthy for the season opener on Sept. 5 against Morgan State.