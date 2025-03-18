College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derrick Davis headshot

Derrick Davis Injury: Out for spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Davis (lower body) is out for Pittsburgh's spring practices, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

Campbell suffered a lower-body injury late into Pittsburgh's 2024 season. It is unfortunate he suffered said injury late and even worse off that the problems continue to linger. Ideally for Campbell, the summer and fall will sing a different tune concerning Davis' lower-body health, but that is far from guaranteed for the time being.

Derrick Davis
Pittsburgh
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now