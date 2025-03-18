Derrick Davis Injury: Out for spring
Davis (lower body) is out for Pittsburgh's spring practices, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.
Campbell suffered a lower-body injury late into Pittsburgh's 2024 season. It is unfortunate he suffered said injury late and even worse off that the problems continue to linger. Ideally for Campbell, the summer and fall will sing a different tune concerning Davis' lower-body health, but that is far from guaranteed for the time being.
