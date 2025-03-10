DeSean Bishop News: Healthy for spring
Bishop (undisclosed) is healthy for Tennessee's spring practice, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.
Tennessee's 11-on-11 drill included Bishop as one of its offensive starters. Bishop's participation indicates he is healthy months after an undisclosed injury ended his 2024 season. The running back impressed then, his first year, with 74 carries for 455 yards and three touchdowns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now