DeSean Bishop News: Healthy for spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Bishop (undisclosed) is healthy for Tennessee's spring practice, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.

Tennessee's 11-on-11 drill included Bishop as one of its offensive starters. Bishop's participation indicates he is healthy months after an undisclosed injury ended his 2024 season. The running back impressed then, his first year, with 74 carries for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

