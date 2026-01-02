Despite the Vols feeling the blues in Nashville and falling in a close one, Bishop did his part with a sizable effort in the contest, falling just shy of the century mark on the ground. The showing did help him surpass 1,000 rushing yards for the season, amassing 182 carries for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns in addition to his 15 catches for 135 yards as a receiver. The former walk-on running back has certainly solidified his place atop Tennessee's depth chart headinginto 2026, and the Knoxville native should have another big campaign in store.