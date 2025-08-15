During 2024, instead of Bishop, Tennessee's starting option at running back was Dylan Sampson, who logged almost 1,500 rushing yards and more than 20 touchdowns. But with him gone, it looks like the Volunteers will promote Bishop. The development is not too surprising, considering he was their No. 2. Bishop's 2024 season includes 74 carries for 455 yards (6.1 averaged per carry) and three touchdowns. Even though matching Sampson may be too tall a task, his statistical output is due for an exponential bump, especially with the Volunteers' offense potentially looking less reliable without Nico Iamaleava under center to command their passing game.