Deshaun Buchanan Injury: Sidelined for spring game

Buchanan is out for New Mexico's spring game, per Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal.

Buchanan held a very minor role in the Lobos' backfield last season, rushing for 14 yards on seven carries. The halfback is expected to have a bigger role this fall, but he's sidelined for the spring game, meaning other tailbacks will get an opportunity to show the coaching staff what they've got. Buchanan will look to get fully healthy by fall camp.