Desirrio Riles Injury: Sidelined for portion of spring

Riles (undisclosed) is expected to miss some time during spring practice, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

Specifics regarding Riles' health are uncertain at this point, but he'll be inactive for at least some of spring ball due to an undisclosed injury. Riles transferred in from East Carolina this offseason and is slated to compete with the likes of Chase Loftin and Landen Thomas for snaps in 2026.