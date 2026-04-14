Desirrio Riles News: Practicing in spring camp
Riles (undisclosed) is practicing in Florida State's spring camp, Dustin Lewis of Sports Illustrated reports.
After steadily improving across East Carolina's three seasons, Riles transferred to Florida State, fresh off a 2025 season in which he logged 28 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns. The tight end has enough experience to be FSU's top option in 2026.
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