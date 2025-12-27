Reid declared for the 2026 NFL Draft earlier in December, but his status for Pittsburgh's bowl game was not certain immediately after his declaration. Breisinger's update confirms that the running back will not play in Pitt's upcoming game with East Carolina. Despite injuries affecting him for much of his 2025 season, Reid logged at least 500 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns for a second straight season. 2024 is what will drive his draft stock up. Reid finished the year with 184 carries for 966 yards, 52 receptions for 579 yards and 10 total touchdowns.