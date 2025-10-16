Reid, who made his return from an extended absence last week against Florida State, has popped back up on Pitt's injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with Syracuse. The 5-foot-8 senior, who was expected to be one of the top running backs in the NCAA this season, has been limited to just four games, totaling 187 yards and one touchdown on the ground, along with 14 receptions for 226 yards and two scores through the air. Reid's status will be worth monitoring for any lingering injury issues heading into the weekend.