Reid went down with an ankle ailment in the third quarter of Pittsburgh's win over NC State. He proceeded to wear a boot on his left leg on the sidelines for the remainder of the game, and head coach Pat Narduzzi was non-committal when asked about his star tailback's status ahead of Week 10. "Des wants to play. He was feeling good and wanted to play," Narduzzi said. "Des will be fine. We want to get him on the field but we want to keep him healthy." If Reid can't go against the Cardinal, expect J'Kyrian Turner and Juelz Goff to handle the majority of the backfield work for the Panthers.