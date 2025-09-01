While Reid's volume was abnormally low, he dominated rushing work before the game got out of hand. He was the only running back to log a carry until the 10-minute mark of the second quarter, when Juelz Goff logged back-to-back carries inside the five yard line. Reid's last run came with 11:53 left in the third quarter. Most of Reid's production came on a 53-yard touchdown scamper right after halftime. It was his second big play of the game, as he housed a punt return early in the first quarter. The senior tailback didn't log fewer than 11 carries in a game last season, and he's expected to see a significantly larger workload in close games than he did in the season opener.