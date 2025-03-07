College Football
Deuce Adams News: Emerging as likely backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Adams is running with the second unit during spring ball, Matthew McGavic of Sports Illustrated reports.

Adams has seen first-team reps behind Miller Moss and Brady Allen as Louisville opens their spring workouts, but Adams appears to be the favorite to win the backup job. The 6-foot-1 freshman quarterback saw action in one game last season, but did not attempt a pass.

