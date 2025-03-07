Deuce Adams News: Emerging as likely backup
Adams is running with the second unit during spring ball, Matthew McGavic of Sports Illustrated reports.
Adams has seen first-team reps behind Miller Moss and Brady Allen as Louisville opens their spring workouts, but Adams appears to be the favorite to win the backup job. The 6-foot-1 freshman quarterback saw action in one game last season, but did not attempt a pass.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now