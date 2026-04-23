Deuce Bailey News: Throws touchdown un spring game

Bailey was observed passing for a touchdown during the team's spring game, Zac Capps of the Sun Belt Syndicate reports.

Amidst a positional battle among four quarterbacks, Bailey was the first one to step on the field and find the end zone during the spring game. The Missouri State transfer was also the first signal-caller mentioned by head coach Ryan Beard during the team's post-game conference, according to Teagan Brown of WMBF News, indicating he could be the current choice in favor. More news should surface regarding the starter under center for the new season as training camp moves forward.