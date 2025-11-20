Knight will make the start against Mercer, marking his first start of the season. The 6-foot-4 freshman was chosen ahead of fellow quarterback Jackson Arnold for the starting job on Saturday due to Ashton Daniels' benching to preserve a redshirt. Knight was reported to be taking first team reps in practice this week, so the decision doesn't come as a huge surprise. Knight has made just a single appearance this season, completing 2-of-5 pass attempts for 20 scoreless yards while adding 16 rushing yards against Ball State in Week 2.