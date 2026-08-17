Deuce Lawrence News: Building camp buzz
Lawrence has generated positive momentum in training camp, with DeaconSports reporting Monday that the freshman running back may have played his way into a sizable snap count this season for Wake Forest.
Lawrence is gaining traction in the backfield heading into the season. If that carries over into games, he could carve out an early role in Wake Forest's rotation. The former three-star recruit could get his career going early in Winston-Salem.
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