Devin Carter Injury: Expected to sit out multiple games

Carter is expected to sit out multiple games because of "transverse process fractures" in his lower back, Matt LaSerre of On3.com reports.

Earlier in the preseason, Carter sustained bruised ribs. By playing through that injury, he worsened his back during a competitive practice a few days later. Medical tests later revealed that Carter suffered "transverse process fractures" in his lower back, but because those bone fractures are non-weight-bearing, he should be able to fully recover without undergoing surgery. However, the injury is bad enough that Carter is expected to miss Florida State's first two games, pushing the earliest he can return to Sept. 19 at Alabama for Week 3.