Devin Carter News: Likely to impact in fall
Carter is likely to make an impact during Florida State's fall camp, Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports.com reports.
Carter is part of Florida State's 2026 recruiting class, and he enters a receiver corps that needs some new life to the group. The freshman is a revitalizing piece, though him getting a legitimate role in 2026 may have to come down to how he performs in fall camp.
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