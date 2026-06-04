Devin Kargman headshot

Devin Kargman News: Departs Maryland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Kargman has departed the Maryland football program, Jack Sheehan of 247sports.com reports.

Kargman is now back to being a free agent after joining the Terrapins ahead of spring. He was expected to provide depth behind Malik Washington after spending the last four years in a similar role at Kent State. Kargman is entering his final year of eligibility.

Devin Kargman
 Free Agent
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