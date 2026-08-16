Devin McCuin News: Expected to start
McCuin is expected to be one Ohio State's starting wide receivers for the 2026 season, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
McCuin has been taking first-team offensive snaps as fall camp progresses and has positioned himself to start alongside Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss to begin the season. The wideout has been a standout for the Buckeyes throughout camp, battling Chris Henry for the No. 3 role before seemingly locking it down yet there's still more practices to come. His starting experience at UTSA likely is helping him secure the job over the true freshman Henry.
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