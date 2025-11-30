McCuin was previously listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup due to an undisclosed injury that kept him out of last week's contest against East Carolina, but was able to suit up against Army. The 6-foot receiver had a solid day against the troops, catching seven passes for 86 yards, though he was unable to find the end zone. McCuin finished the 2025 regular season with 59 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games for the Roadrunners. Barring any decisions with the NCAA transfer portal or possible professional drafts, McCuin should be available for UTSA's upcoming bowl game.