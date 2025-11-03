Mockobee underwent ankle surgery Friday, and the procedure requires so much time to recover that he must sit out the remainder of Purdue's 2025 season. Unfortunately for him, it also includes his last year of collegiate eligibility, which has been used considering he doubled more than the minimum four games. In eight, Mockobee logged 125 rushing attempts for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded 18 receptions (on 20 targets) for 215 yards and a receiving TD. For 2026, Mockobee's focus will have to shift towards either pro football or another subject.