Devin Spencer Injury: Will be out for regular season

Spencer (knee) will be out for the 2026 regular season, Kara Richey of 95.3 The Ticket Jonesboro reports.

Right before fall camp, Spencer suffered a non-contact knee injury, which will pretty much end his 2026 season before it can even begin. The running back was looking to build on his excellent 2025, in which he significantly improved from 2024 by logging 108 rushing attempts for 559 yards and three touchdowns. Spencer also logged 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for 125 yards. Behind projected starter Kenyon Clay, Arkansas State's running back room will need reinforcements if the team doesn't want to rely too much on Clay at RB1. This means Corey Reddick, Ezell Jolly and other running backs are in contention for more touches. As for Spencer, his worst-case scenario of playing in 2026 is as long as the Red Wolves qualify for a bowl game.