Devin Voisin headshot

Devin Voisin News: Appears bound for transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Voisin appears bound for the NCAA's transfer portal, Jaret Bates of 105.5 WNSP reports.

The NCAA granted Voisin another year of collegiate eligibility, so 2025 is scheduled to be his last. Wanting to make the most of his given opportunity, and with longtime quarterback teammate Gio Lopez also in the transfer portal, Voisin will give it a go. He somewhat bounced back in 2024, so his stock is expected to be relatively high.

Devin Voisin
 Free Agent
