For the 2025 Utes, two of their games saw Dampier log five touchdowns, the first instance coming Week 5 at West Virginia. Unlike then, when Dampier recorded one interception and two fumbles, his recent ball protection was flawless. Moving from mid-major New Mexico to Power Conference stalwart Utah required a significant adjustment that Dampier acclimated to well. Despite his rushing number taking a dip, he still logged 146 rushing attempts for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns. Dampier improved in the pocket, with a career best 63.5 completion percentage and 24 passing TDs.