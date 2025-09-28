Dampier bounced back from the tough performance against Texas Tech with a career-best performance with five total touchdowns. He completed over 80 percent of his passes for the second time this year and recorded double-digit carries for the fourth time in 2025. Dampier is an elite dual-threat quarterback who has a lot of upside for the rest of the season. Through five games, he already has 13 total touchdowns and 258 yards rushing. Utah will be on a bye next week before hosting Arizona State in Week 7.