Dampier logged his third straight game with multiple touchdown passes. His 23 yards rushing was a season low. It's not that Utah didn't have success on the ground from the QB position, however, it was back-up QB Byrd Ficklin who exploded for 166 yards and two long touchdown runs on six carries. Ficklin recorded touchdowns of 67 and 74 yards that would have looked nice on Dampier's stat line. Nonetheless, the Utes are rolling right now, and they will play Kansas State next week with a ton of confidence as they fight for a chance at a Big 12 title.