Dampier returned from an ankle injury to hand Cincinnati their first conference loss in a dominant fashion. He threw multiple touchdown passes for the sixth time this season and recorded double-digit carries in his sixth straight game. The high-volume carries is a good sign that he's fully healthy and able to provide the Utes with his game-breaking ability. The playmakers around him are playing well too, so all of the arrows are pointing up as Utah goes to play at Baylor after an upcoming bye week.